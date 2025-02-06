China firmly opposes U.S. irresponsible remarks on Panama Canal issue: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:29, February 06, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday said the United States has recently made irresponsible remarks on the Panama Canal issue, and intentionally distorted, attacked and mischaracterized relevant cooperation. China firmly opposes it and made stern demarches to the U.S. side.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks when answering a relevant query at a daily news briefing.

He added that since the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was proposed in 2013, its cooperation areas and scope have kept expanding and it has become a popular international public good and international cooperation platform with extensive participation.

Over the past decade and more of Belt and Road cooperation, parties have upheld the Silk Road spirit of peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning and mutual benefit, followed the principle of extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit, worked for fruitful outcomes in Belt and Road cooperation, and contributed to enhancing the friendship and promoting the economic and social progress of relevant countries, which is widely welcomed by these countries and people, said Lin.

"Currently, cooperation between China and Panama under the framework of the BRI is carrying out normally and has achieved fruitful outcomes," Lin added.

Lin noted that the Chinese side hopes relevant party will strengthen confidence, resist external interruption, and make the right decision while keeping in mind the overall bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the people of the two countries.

When answering another query regarding relevant Hong Kong company operating the ports near the Panama Canal, Lin said that the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) had already made a response.

Noting that Panama is a popular destination for international investment and has been renowned for its sound rule of law and transparent business environment, Lin said that the Chinese side believes it will provide a fair and just environment for companies from all countries and regions, including China's Hong Kong SAR.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)