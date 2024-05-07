China congratulates Mulino on election as president of Panama

Xinhua) 18:59, May 07, 2024

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China congratulates Jose Raul Mulino on being elected as the new president of Panama, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday at a regular press briefing.

According to reports, Panama's Electoral Tribunal on Sunday declared Jose Raul Mulino, the candidate of the opposition alliance comprised of the Realizing Goals party and Alianza movement, as the winner of the presidential elections after a preliminary count of more than 85 percent of voting stations.

"China has noted that Panama's Electoral Tribunal has declared Mr. Mulino as the new president of Panama and would like to congratulate Mr. Mulino," Lin said.

He said that China attaches great importance to China-Panama relations and is willing to work with Panama to enhance political mutual trust, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote the sustained and in-depth development of bilateral relations.

