China congratulates Mulino on election as president of Panama
BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China congratulates Jose Raul Mulino on being elected as the new president of Panama, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday at a regular press briefing.
According to reports, Panama's Electoral Tribunal on Sunday declared Jose Raul Mulino, the candidate of the opposition alliance comprised of the Realizing Goals party and Alianza movement, as the winner of the presidential elections after a preliminary count of more than 85 percent of voting stations.
"China has noted that Panama's Electoral Tribunal has declared Mr. Mulino as the new president of Panama and would like to congratulate Mr. Mulino," Lin said.
He said that China attaches great importance to China-Panama relations and is willing to work with Panama to enhance political mutual trust, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote the sustained and in-depth development of bilateral relations.
Photos
Related Stories
- China, Panama celebrate 5th anniversary of diplomatic ties with concert
- Chinese embassy in Panama celebrates 5th anniversary of diplomatic ties
- Panama, China hold film day to celebrate 4th anniversary of bilateral ties
- China, Panama to advance bilateral relations
- China's top legislator meets president of Panama's National Assembly
- China, Panama agree to further promote ties
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.