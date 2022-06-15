Chinese embassy in Panama celebrates 5th anniversary of diplomatic ties

PANAMA CITY, June 14 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Panama held a celebration Monday night to mark the fifth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Chinese Ambassador to Panama Wei Qiang delivered a speech during the celebration, highlighting the historical and strategic significance of the two countries' relations, and spoke highly of the remarkable progress in bilateral cooperation since the two countries forged diplomatic ties.

Wei said the two countries have together managed to move forward bilateral cooperation agenda very successfully.

Panamanian Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes said that establishing ties between China and Panama opened a new stage for the two countries.

Panama's government officials, representatives of the Chinese community and Chinese companies in Panama, as well as other countries' diplomats in the Central American nation also attended the event.

