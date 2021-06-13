Panama, China hold film day to celebrate 4th anniversary of bilateral ties

Xinhua) 13:11, June 13, 2021

PANAMA CITY, June 12 (Xinhua) -- A movie that depicts the centennial history of the well-known Panama Canal was broadcast on the movie channel of China's national television (CCTV-6) on Saturday to celebrate the fourth anniversary of the establishment of China-Panama diplomatic relations.

The broadcast of "Stories of the Canal" was a result of the Panama-China Film Festival Day co-organized by the Chinese embassy in Panama, Panama's Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Canal Affairs, as well as CCTV-6 to celebrate the anniversary that falls on Sunday.

In a pre-recorded video speech, Minister for Canal Affairs Aristides Royo briefly introduced the film, which was made by five Panamanian directors in 2014 to mark the waterway's centennial, saying the Panamanian people are happy that the Chinese audience have the chance to watch the film.

Chinese Ambassador to Panama Wei Qiang said the canal's history reflects how the world has evolved in modern times.

Noting that China is currently one of the largest users of the canal and an important economic and commercial partner of the Central American country, the ambassador said he hopes more exchanges would promote the mutual understanding and friendship between the people of the two countries, and also help expand their practical cooperation.

The canal is an artificial 82-km waterway that connects the Atlantic Ocean with the Pacific Ocean. The shortcut greatly reduces the time for ships to travel between the two oceans.

