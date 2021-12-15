Chinese, Panamanian FMs hold phone conversation

Xinhua) 08:17, December 15, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a phone conversation with Panamanian Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes on Tuesday.

Wang said China sees Panama as an equal partner for strategic cooperation and has put the country on an important position in China's diplomacy towards Latin America.

The establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Panama, according to the senior Chinese diplomat, was a right decision and is in the fundamental and long-term interests of both countries, able to withstand the test of time and history.

China appreciates Panama's adherence to the one-China principle, the political foundation of the bilateral ties, he remarked.

Wang said China, as Panama's good friend and good partner, will continue to support the country's efforts to defend its legitimate rights and interests on the international stage, including Panama's sovereignty over the Canal.

China-Panama cooperation is South-South cooperation and is mutual support and assistance between developing countries, aimed at achieving common development and prosperity, he continued, stressing that China has never had any geopolitical considerations in the Latin American region.

A major logistics hub in the Western Hemisphere, Panama is also among the first group of Latin American countries taking part in the joint building of the Belt and Road, Wang noted

China has become the largest trading partner of Panama as bilateral trade volume increased by 27.2 percent and Panama's export to China went up by 187 percent in the first 10 months of this year, said Wang.

The two sides, he suggested, should strengthen the docking of development strategies, promote practical cooperation, and help the development and revitalization of the two countries.

China, the senior Chinese diplomat vowed, is also willing to strengthen coordination with Panama in multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations and the China-CELAC Forum, push the development of the international order towards a more just and rational direction, and better safeguard the rights and interests of developing countries, especially small and medium-sized countries.

Mouynes, for her part, said that the establishment of diplomatic relations between Panama and China four years ago was undoubtedly a right decision, underlining that China has become an important strategic partner of Panama and Latin America at large.

Noting that Panama-China relations have broad prospects with great potential and room for cooperation, Mouynes said her country firmly pursues a friendly policy towards China, abides by the one-China principle, and looks forward to further strengthening bilateral relations with China while deepening practical cooperation in such fields as economy and trade, as well as logistics.

The Panamanian government announced that the Chinese Lunar New Year will be designated as a national holiday from 2022, and the Spring Festival celebrations will be included in the country's international tourism promotion plan, which fully demonstrates Panama's positive will to further promote the Chinese culture, according to the foreign minister.

Panama, she added, is also willing to strengthen cooperation with China in Latin American regional and sub-regional organizations.

