Era of interfering in China's internal affairs with lies "gone forever": FM

Xinhua) 14:24, March 23, 2021

BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- The few Western forces smearing and slandering China should know that the era of wantonly interfering in China's internal affairs with made-up stories or fabricated lies has ended, never to return, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

Wang made the remarks during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the city of Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

More than 80 countries supported China's justified position on Xinjiang-related matters at the UN Human Rights Council, showing that the manipulation of a few Western forces can never represent the international community, Wang said.

"Those retrogressive moves cannot stop China's way forward, nor turn the tide of historical development," he said.

