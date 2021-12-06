Chinese FM holds talks with Indonesia's coordinating minister

December 06, 2021

HANGZHOU, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday held talks with Indonesia's Coordinator for Cooperation with China and Coordinating Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan in Anji in east China's Zhejiang Province.

Noting the steady development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, Wang called on the two sides to strengthen pragmatic cooperation in various fields and work jointly towards the direction of building a community with a shared future.

"China fully supports Indonesia in hosting the G20 summit next year," he said, expressing hope that the G20 would play an active role in promoting world economic recovery and improving global economic governance.

The vaccine cooperation between China and Indonesia, which have been taking the lead at both regional and global levels, has become a paradigm for anti-pandemic cooperation between large developing countries, he said.

Wang said China will continue deepening cooperation with Indonesia in vaccines as well as the drug research and development, and support Chinese enterprises in carrying out technological cooperation to help Indonesia become a regional center of vaccine production.

Noting that bilateral trade volume has increased by more than 50 percent year on year in the first 10 months of this year, Wang called on the two sides to strengthen trade and investment cooperation and expand cooperation fields such as new energy and electric vehicles.

For his part, Luhut expressed gratitude to China for its support in providing vaccines, medicines and anti-pandemic materials. He said Indonesia will further advance major projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, and deepen infrastructure, trade and investment, health care, green development and maritime cooperation.

The two sides also agreed that democracy should be advanced according to countries' own national conditions, and should be judged based on the satisfaction of their own people, instead of being imposed with Western standards.

