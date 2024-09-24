Chinese FM meets Panamanian counterpart in New York

Xinhua) 14:21, September 24, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday met with Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez in New York, expressing China's willingness to promote bilateral relations.

Noting that Panama is the first Latin American country to support and participate in the Belt and Road Initiative, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China is ready to strengthen political mutual trust with Panama, promote practical cooperation, and provide support and assistance to the best of its ability for Panama's economic and social development.

The Panamanian foreign minister said that Panama attaches great importance to its relationship with China, unwaveringly upholds the one-China principle, and will never support "Taiwan independence."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)