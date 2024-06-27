Home>>
Xi's envoy to attend presidential inauguration ceremony in Panama
(Xinhua) 16:12, June 27, 2024
BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the government of Panama, Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy and Minister of the General Administration of Customs Yu Jianhua will attend Panama's presidential inauguration ceremony in Panama City on July 1, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Thursday.
