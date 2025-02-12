China's international development cooperation does not impose political condition, makes no empty promises: official

11:30, February 12, 2025 By Zhang Han ( Global Times

Reports of "small and beautiful" projects and green development assistance projects, the fifth and sixth issues in the "International Development Cooperation: China's Practice" series, are released by CIDCA on February 11, 2025, in Beijing. (Zhang Han/GT)

China's international development cooperation does not impose political conditions or make empty promises, and in the face of an increasingly unstable and uncertain external environment, China will respond with stability and certainty of its policies, particularly in terms of foreign aid, a Chinese official said.

Hu Zhangliang, Vice-Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), made the remarks on Tuesday when the CIDCA released its two latest reports addressing "small and beautiful" projects and green development assistance projects, the fifth and sixth issues in the "International Development Cooperation: China's Practice" series.

The world today is undergoing profound and complex changes, with overlapping challenges from both traditional and non-traditional security threats. However, China will remain a responsible provider of foreign aid, uphold its commitments as a major power, continue leading the effort to build a community with a shared future for mankind, and remain a strong driving force for global modernization, Hu said at the press conference.

The reports showcase China's progress and practical efforts in implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development with data and examples and present China's understanding of global development, particularly of the Global South, said Wang Jinzhao, executive vice president of the Center for International Knowledge on Development.

"Small and beautiful" projects, as explained by the report, are people-centered, well-grounded, and replicable around the world. Examples include the Tarawa bridge in Kiribati which greatly improved local transportation, wells in Rwanda which provide safe water to residents and medical vehicles which expanded service scale and scope in Panama.

The projects focus on basic infrastructure, agriculture, and rural affairs, medical and education issues, which can quickly improve people's living standards, the Global Times learned at the press conference.

In terms of green development, China carried out 184 such assistance projects totaling 30 billion yuan ($4.11 billion), benefiting 75 countries, per the other report.

Of these projects, only 6.52 percent are aid in cash; meanwhile, 40.76 percent are technical, 18.48 percent are materials and 14.67 percent are a combination of both, demonstrating a philosophy of "Better teach a man how to fish than give him fish."

The projects are mainly in areas of sustainable agriculture, green energy, climate change, and environmental protection.

Wu Jin from China Agricultural University provided an update on a project operated by her institute helping Tanzanian villages to interplant maize and soybeans together, a common practice in China that made quite a difference in the African country.

The practice has not only increased land cultivation and lifted harvests, but also provides additional protein for locals who cannot afford meat or dairy products and has nurtured local technicians, Wu told the Global Times.

These projects may seem modest in scope, but are innovative and provide meaningful support to those who may have been left behind across the world. China's philosophy and approach toward development, and international cooperation in this regard, is very inspiring for billions of people, said Khalil-ur-Rahman Hashmi, Pakistani Ambassador to China.

