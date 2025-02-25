Construction SOE to increase focus on BRI

09:39, February 25, 2025 By Zhong Nan ( China Daily

Engineers from China Railway 20th Bureau Group Corp at work on a section of the Ntui-Mankim Highway project in Cameroon. (Photo/China Daily)

China Railway 20th Bureau Group Corp (CR20G), a unit of State-owned China Railway Construction Corp, said it will intensify efforts to expand in markets involved in the Belt and Road Initiative and other emerging economies this year.

The company plans to deploy additional resources to strengthen infrastructure development, enhance project execution efficiency, and foster deeper collaboration with local partners in both emerging economies as well as participant countries of the BRI, including Cameroon, Mozambique, Algeria, and Central Asian nations, in 2025.

The Xi'an, Shaanxi province-based company said it will focus on incorporating advanced construction technologies, green building practices, and digital solutions to optimize project outcomes and support long-term development in these markets.

The Chinese company delivered the Ntui-Mankim Highway project to its client in Cameroon late last month, marking the official commissioning of this asphalt road traversing the tropical rainforest.

The project encompasses the rehabilitation of a 60-kilometer roadway and the construction of 10 rural roads spanning a total of 89 kilometers.

Launched in October 2021, the development of the Ntui-Mankim Highway not only enhances mobility for residents in remote areas, but also serves as a vital conduit for agricultural products to reach broader markets beyond the tropical rainforest, said Shi Fei, the highway's general manager.

"The road plays a significant role in driving regional urbanization, fostering economic growth, and improving overall infrastructure connectivity," he said.

The highway connects Yaounde, capital of Cameroon, with several northern regions of the country, serving as a key driver for job creation, improving transportation infrastructure, and stimulating economic growth in villages and towns along its route.

Globally recognized for its rich reserves of ebony and mahogany, Cameroon boasts a thriving forestry sector.

"Today, timber and cash crops along the route can be efficiently transported to Yaounde or exported via the country's ports," Shi added.

Cameroon, located near the equator, has a tropical climate characterized by high temperatures throughout the year and an extended rainy season.

During the construction of the highway, Shi said the entire team overcame the challenges of the rainy season by adjusting the construction schedule. Experts from both China and Cameroon also optimized the construction plan in areas such as foundation structure design and road drainage systems.

CR20G created over 900 job opportunities for the local community while enhancing the skills of local employees through professional training between 2021 and 2024. After the highway became operational, it generated more than 800 long-term jobs in the areas of road maintenance, management, retail, and catering services, establishing it as an essential livelihood project in the African country.

With over 17,000 employees, CR20G has established a presence in more than 20 countries, including Mozambique, Morocco, and Mongolia.

Chen Jianwei, a researcher at the University of International Business and Economics' Academy of China Open Economy Studies in Beijing, said that building a comprehensive, interconnected network for the emerging countries and economies participating in the BRI represents a major upgrade and expansion of the existing connectivity framework, encompassing ports, roads, railways, and airports.

"Accelerating infrastructure digitalization, strengthening industrial and supply chain services, and optimizing transportation efficiency will further drive new growth opportunities in these markets," he added.

China's nonfinancial outbound direct investment (ODI) surged 10.5 percent year-on-year to $143.85 billion in 2024, data from the Ministry of Commerce show.

Chinese companies' nonfinancial ODI in countries and regions participating in the BRI amounted to $33.69 billion last year, up 5.4 percent from the previous year.

