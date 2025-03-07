Home>>
Chinese FM calls for jointly building community with shared future for humanity
(Xinhua) 10:31, March 07, 2025
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday called for building a community with a shared future for humanity at a press conference.
An increasing number of countries have participated in the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, with over 100 countries supporting the three global initiatives, namely, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative.
Wang added that over three quarters of countries across the world have joined the family of the Belt and Road Initiative.
