Feature: Nepali delegation gains fresh insights at Belt and Road Initiative seminar

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- A recent seminar on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Beijing proved to be an uplifting experience for a delegation of the Nepali Congress party, whose members explored valuable new insights about the China-proposed initiative.

The session, led by Xia Lu, a BRI expert from Renmin University of China, offered an in-depth understanding of the initiative's framework, achievements and vision of high-quality cooperation.

Originally scheduled for two hours, the seminar was extended to over three hours, with participants' enthusiasm driving engaging and dynamic discussions. Even as the organizers concluded the session, numerous hands remained raised, signaling the participants' keen interest in the topic.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Nepal, and the delegation of the Nepali Congress party visited China at the invitation of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

Some members of the delegation admitted that, before their visit, they held incomplete or even misguided views about the BRI. In Nepal, concerns have persisted that the initiative could be a "debt trap" or that joining the BRI might compromise national sovereignty. However, through the discussions at the seminar, many gained a clearer and more accurate understanding of the initiative, which eliminated these fears.

Kumar Khadka, technical advisor to the Municipal Association of Nepal, said: "Some Nepalese people thought the BRI was something China will bring and impose on us. But today we learn that it's not the case. It is a kind of co-creation. China and the participating countries will develop and discuss the projects jointly."

As Nepal's economy is largely agrarian, the delegation showed particular interest in how the BRI could enhance the country's agricultural production capacity.

Sujata Koirala, the delegation leader and Nepal's former deputy prime minister and foreign minister, highlighted Nepal's high food prices, attributing them to insufficient domestic production.

She noted that many Nepalis are surprised to find that food prices in their country rival those in Europe. She added that if China can help Nepal boost agricultural production under the BRI, it would benefit the entire society, particularly the most vulnerable communities.

Devraj Chalise, chairperson of the International College at Pokhara University, gained valuable insights into the BRI's "hard" and "soft" connectivity concepts.

"When talking about the BRI, many people think of building railways and highways, which are hard infrastructure. But in the more 'soft' areas of people's livelihood, we should also focus on things like food production and agricultural development to better help local people escape poverty," he noted.

During the discussions, the delegation members said that as Nepal's pristine natural environment is one of the country's greatest assets and a source of national pride, they were particularly impressed by the BRI's emphasis on green development, which aligns perfectly with Nepal's commitment to clean energy and sustainability.

Khadka emphasized that Nepal's national priority is clean energy development and green growth, and he believes the BRI is "perfectly in line with" the country's development objectives.

For Barma Lama, Dolakha District president of the Nepali Congress party, the seminar boosted his confidence in the BRI. He looks forward to further deepening his understanding of the initiative in the future.

In conclusion, Koirala, the delegation leader, said that upon returning to Nepal, she would brief the prime minister and representatives of various political parties on her insights about the BRI gained from the visit.

