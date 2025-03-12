ICC should prevent politicization or double standards: FM spokesperson
BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday that the International Criminal Court (ICC) should exercise its functions and powers prudently in accordance with the law and prevent politicization or double standards.
Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on the fact that former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte was taken into police custody after he returned to Manila from abroad on Tuesday.
"This is an important sudden incident," Mao said, adding that China has noted the news and is closely following how this might develop.
The spokesperson reiterated China's consistent view that the ICC should strictly follow the principle of complementarity, exercise its functions and powers prudently in accordance with the law, and prevent politicization or double standards.
