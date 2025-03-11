Special episode for the 'two sessions': Is obtaining a Chinese five-star card harder than a US Green Card? How can you apply?

People's Daily Online) 09:42, March 11, 2025

“Who holds a Chinese five-star card?”

Recently, a message has sparked a heated discussion in the PandaGuide WeChat community.

The five-star card is an alternative name for the new version of the People's Republic of China Foreign Permanent Resident ID Card. Although it is laborious to apply for a five-star card, the benefits it offers are substantial. Foreigners holding the card can have access to expedited customs services upon entry and exit and pass through the gate in seconds when taking high-speed trains or airplanes. Additionally, in terms of employment, starting an undertaking, healthcare, and elderly care, they are entitled to the same rights as Chinese citizens.

How can you obtain a cost-effective five-star card? During the "two sessions" 2025, Maruf Hasan, an associate researcher at Sichuan University and a five-star card holder, is specially invited for this episode to introduce the five-star card application guide from the aspects of application conditions, document preparation, and procedures based on his application journey.

