China's Yuan claims second WTA doubles title at ATX Open
WASHINGTON, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Yuan Yue captured her second career WTA doubles title on Sunday, as she teamed with Russia's Anna Blinkova to stage a comeback win over Zhang Shuai of China and American McCartney Kessler in the ATX Open final.
After dropping the first set 6-3, Yuan and Blinkova bounced back strongly in the next two sets, triumphing 6-1, 10-4 to clinch the championship.
"It feels amazing to win so many doubles matches in a row here in Austin, a place that always brings me luck, especially when my recent singles results haven't been great," said Yuan, who won the tournament's singles title last year by defeating compatriot Wang Xiyu but fell short in the first round this year.
Sunday's victory is Yuan's second WTA doubles crown, following her triumph with Dutch partner Demi Schuurs at the 2024 Ningbo Open.
