Zhang Zhizhen leads China one step from Davis Cup World Group II finals

Xinhua) 13:31, February 01, 2025

ZHUHAI, China, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- China's Zhang Zhizhen secured a victory over Aleksa Krivokapic at the Hengqin International Tennis Center on Friday, propelling the host nation to a 2-0 lead in their best-of-five Davis Cup World Group II playoff series.

In the match against the 21-year-old Krivokapic, Zhang converted his second break point to take a 2-1 lead after just three games and went on to win the first set 6-4. The 28-year-old followed up by breaking serve in the fifth game of the second set, ultimately triumphing 6-4.

"I gave my best in the match, and the break in the fifth game of the second set was truly inspiring for me. I want to express my gratitude to all the fans, especially during the Chinese Spring Festival," Zhang said.

Earlier, China took an early lead as Cui Jie defeated Petar Jovanovic 6-4, 7-6(4), securing a strong opening for the team.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Sheng Chuyi)