Zhang, Bopanna reach second round in mixed doubles at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's Zhang Shuai and partner Rohan Bopanna won their opening round mixed doubles match in straight sets at the Australian Open on Friday.

Zhang and Bopanna beat Kristina Mladenovic and Ivan Dodig 6-4, 6-4 in one hour and 12 minutes at Melbourne Park on Friday evening.

The Chinese-Indian duo, who have a combined four Grand Slam doubles titles, won only five more total points for the match than Mladenovic and Dodig but were more clinical in the big moments.

Mladenovic and Dodig won only three of their 17 break point opportunities in the match while Zhang and Bopanna converted five of their nine chances.

Zhang and Bopanna hit six fewer winners and three more unforced errors than their opponents but Mladenovic and Dodig's advantage in those key statistical categories was offset by their disadvantage on serve.

Mladenovic and Dodig hit 12 double faults for the match compared to just one from Bopanna and Zhang, who also hit two more aces.

Zhang and Mladenovic will play again on Saturday as partners in the women's doubles - where they are the ninth seeds - against Luisa Stefani and Peyton Stearns in the second round.

