Medvedev, Rune survive as trio of Chinese women progress at Australian Open

Xinhua) 10:44, January 15, 2025

Russia's Daniil Medvedev hits a return during the men's singles first-round match against Thailand's Kasidit Samrej at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 14, 2025. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

MELBOURNE, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Fiery Russian Daniil Medvedev and 13th seed Holger Rune survived major frights on Tuesday, while Chinese women's players Wang Xiyu, Zhang Shuai and Wang Yafan progressed through to the Australian Open second round.

Fifth seed Medvedev has a tremendous record in Melbourne having made the final in three of the past four years.

But he almost crashed out on day three after facing a serious challenge from Thai Kasidit Samrej before prevailing 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena.

Medvedev's temper boiled over when he was down 3-5 in the third set and he slammed his racquet into the net camera repeatedly, causing a brief delay.

But Medvedev, a noted hothead, composed himself and dominated the final two sets in his first match since the ATP Finals in November.

"I watched his matches before and didn't see this level, so I was surprised," Medvedev said of his 418th ranked opponent.

Denmark's Holger Rune hits a return during the match against China's Zhang Zhizhen. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Rune also battled hard before ousting China's top men's player Zhang Zhizhen 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in three hours and 10 minutes.

Zhang trailed 2-4 in a gripping final set before digging deep to break Rune's serve. But Rune lifted his intensity when it mattered to book a second round match with former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini.

"It was definitely an incredibly tough match," said Rune, who had to withstand 21 aces from 49th ranked Zhang.

"But I'm super happy to get through to the second round. He was serving very well and he played very well. But I'm happy how I fought today."

Taylor Fritz serves during the match against fellow American Jenson Brooksby. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

US Open finalist Taylor Fritz had a far easier time after crushing fellow American Jenson Brooksby 6-2, 6-0, 6-3.

"I would really want to be in another Slam final, obviously the goal is to win, but just another opportunity at winning a Slam," said Fritz, who teamed up with women's star Coco Gauff to lead the US to victory at the United Cup.

Australia's Alex de Minaur hits a return during the match against Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Eighth seed Alex de Minaur, Australia's main title hope, defeated Botic van de Zandschulp 6-1, 7-5, 6-4 at a raucous Rod Laver Arena in the night session.

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina hits a return during the women's singles first-round match against Australia's Emerson Jones. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

In the women's draw, former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina thrashed Australian teenager Emerson Jones 6-1, 6-1.

The sixth seed was a class above the 16-year-old and needed just 53 minutes to move into the second round after serving 11 aces and hitting 26 winners.

"She has a great future and many more years on tour, but I am pretty happy with my performance," said Rybakina, who finished runners-up at the Australian Open to Aryna Sabalenka in 2023.

Wang Xiyu hits a return during the match against Austria's Julia Grabher. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

China's successful day in the women's draw started with 108th ranked Wang Xiyu blasting past Julia Grabher 6-1, 7-5.

Unleashing powerful groundstrokes, the left-handed Wang hit 15 winners to book a second round clash with eighth seed Emma Navarro.

Wang Yafan hits a return during the match against Hungary's Anna Bondar. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

World No. 64 Wang Yafan beat Hungary's Anna Bondar 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in two hours and 13 minutes to win her first round match for the second straight year.

She has fond memories of Melbourne having reached the third round last year before losing to compatriot Zheng Qinwen in a three-set thriller.

Wang next plays ninth seed Daria Kasatkina.

Zhang Shuai hits a return during the match against McCartney Kessler of the United States. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Veteran Zhang Shuai's resurgence continued when she upset 47th ranked McCartney Kessler 6-3, 6-4 in one hour and 16 minutes.

The 204th ranked Zhang, who earned her place in the draw after securing a wildcard, hit 26 winners to seal her spot in the second round against 24th seed Yulia Putintseva.

Wei Sijia hits a return during the match against Italy's Jasmine Paolini. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

It wasn't all rosy for Chinese women's players with Wei Sijia's much-anticipated Grand Slam debut ending with a straight sets defeat to fourth seed Jasmine Paolini.

Paolini handed the 21-year-old Wei a lesson with a comfortable 6-0, 6-4 victory in 73 minutes.

Zheng Saisai hits a return during the match against Russia's Erika Andreeva. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Zheng Saisai also failed to advance after she was beaten by 20-year-old Russian Erika Andreeva 6-1, 7-6 (6) in under two hours.

But the 69th ranked Zheng did produce a moment of magic when she chased down a lob and hit a shot between her legs from well behind the baseline that forced Andreeva into error.

The second round starts on Wednesday and features China's title hope Zheng Qinwen playing German Laura Siegemund, while defending women's champion Sabalenka and third seed Gauff are also in action.

The men's draw will be highlighted by second seed Alexander Zverev, four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz and 10-time tournament winner Novak Djokovic.

