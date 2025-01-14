China's Yuan suffers sixth straight first-round exit at Grand Slams
MELBOURNE, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's Yuan Yue endured her sixth consecutive first-round defeat at a Grand Slam, falling to 27th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Australian Open on Monday.
After dropping the first set, Yuan rallied to push the match to a deciding third set, but ultimately lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in a contest that lasted two hours and 16 minutes at Melbourne Park.
The world No. 53 briefly led 2-0 in the final set, but the experienced Russian veteran rallied to seize control of the match. Pavlyuchenkova, competing in her 15th Australian Open, showcased her power with 54 winners, more than double Yuan's total of 25. She also won 64 percent of her first serve points, compared to Yuan's 53 percent.
"I think her serve is better than mine, and I need to play more aggressively and consistently," said Yuan, 26.
Reflecting on her performance, she added: "I had a chance to win when I was leading 2-0 in the third set. But it's normal to lose to someone ranked much higher. I think I played reasonably well today. The result often comes down to key points."
Yuan's best Grand Slam performance came at the U.S. Open in 2022, where she reached the third round. Since then, she has faced early exits in all six of her Grand Slam appearances, including first-round losses at the Australian Open in both 2022 and 2023.
Photos
- Shopping for Spring Festival goods brings festive cheer to E China's Jiangsu
- Snow scenery of Shanwangping Karst national ecological park in Chongqing
- Anxi in SE China's Fujian develops rattan iron crafts into industrial chain worth over 10 bln yuan
- Scenery of snow-covered tea plantations in Zunyi, China's Guizhou
Related Stories
- China's Buyunchaokete crashes to Habib in Australian Open 1st round
- China's Wang Xinyu falls short in Australian Open first round
- China's Zheng Qinwen rates her first round show just 70 out of 100
- Interview: China's Shang focuses on happiness and growth ahead of Australian Open
- Zheng, Sabalenka start Australian Open with battling wins
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.