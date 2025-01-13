China's Wang Xinyu falls short in Australian Open first round

Xinhua) 13:13, January 13, 2025

Wang Xinyu serves during the women's singles 1st round match between Wang Xinyu of China and Paula Badosa of Spain at 2025 Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 12, 2025. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

MELBOURNE, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's Wang Xinyu is out of the Australian Open after falling to 11th seed Paula Badosa on Sunday night.

Badosa beat Wang 6-3, 7-6 (5) in one hour and 27 minutes in their first round match at Melbourne Park on the first night of the 2025 Australian Open.

Wang, the world number 37, had opportunities and led early in the second set tiebreak, but was ultimately undone by a high number of unforced errors.

Cheered on by a large contingent of Chinese supporters in the crowd, Wang had the first break of the game to take a 3-1 lead in the first set.

However, Badosa, the WTA Comeback Player of the Year in 2024, won five consecutive games from that point to take the first set.

With the scores tied at 4-4 in the second set, Badosa again broke Wang's serve for a 5-4 lead and the chance to serve for the match.

Despite the pressure of the moment, Wang hit four winners -- two each off her forehand and backhand -- to again level the match at 5-5.

The Chinese won the first three points in the tiebreak, but followed that up with four straight unforced errors. Two more unforced errors gave Badosa two match points, the second of which she converted.

Wang hit 32 winners for the match and was near-perfect when volleying, winning 16 of her 19 net points, but made 40 unforced errors compared to 15 for Badosa.

For that, Wang said she had not expected to be the more forceful player in this match.

"She's a very aggressive type of player, but actually today I felt more like I was more aggressive," Wang told reporters after the match.

"So I gained some points and then there were some errors, but I feel like this is the tennis I want to play," she said.

The 23-year-old admitted it was a "tough" match and that Badosa had played good tennis, but added that she was happy with her overall level.

"I think I can already see some improvements that I have been working on. So I'm happy with the match today," Wang said. "Just bad luck, like a few points."

"I still like Australia. So hopefully next year I'll be coming back and playing few more matches here," she said.

Speaking on court after the match, Badosa said she had been "very nervous" about being drawn against Wang because of the 23-year-old's powerful hitting and potential as a player.

