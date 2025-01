We Are China

In pics: training session during Australian Open tennis tournament

Xinhua) 16:50, January 10, 2025

Zheng Qinwen of China attends a training session during the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 10, 2025. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

Zheng Qinwen (L) of China and her coach Dante Bottini attend a training session during the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 10, 2025. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

