In pics: 2025 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament

Xinhua) 15:51, March 01, 2025

Nakashima Brandon of the United States serves during the singles semifinal match against Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic at the 2025 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)

Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic serves during the singles semifinal match against Nakashima Brandon of the United States at the 2025 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 28, 2025. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic gestures to the audience after the singles semifinal match against Nakashima Brandon of the United States at the 2025 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)

Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic hits a return during the singles semifinal match against Nakashima Brandon of the United States at the 2025 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 28, 2025. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic hits a return during the singles semifinal match against Nakashima Brandon of the United States at the 2025 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)

