In pics: 2025 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament
Nakashima Brandon of the United States serves during the singles semifinal match against Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic at the 2025 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)
Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic serves during the singles semifinal match against Nakashima Brandon of the United States at the 2025 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 28, 2025. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)
Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic gestures to the audience after the singles semifinal match against Nakashima Brandon of the United States at the 2025 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)
Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic hits a return during the singles semifinal match against Nakashima Brandon of the United States at the 2025 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 28, 2025. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)
Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic hits a return during the singles semifinal match against Nakashima Brandon of the United States at the 2025 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)
Nakashima Brandon of the United States serves during the singles semifinal match against Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic at the 2025 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)
Photos
- A look at the festive vibes of Tibetan New Year in a Lhasa market, SW China's Xizang
- Distinctive view of Wumao Earth Forest in SW China's Yunnan
- World's largest indoor ice-and-snow theme park reopens in Harbin, China's Heilongjiang
- Hotan county in Xinjiang makes significant progress in combating desertification, sees economic benefits
Related Stories
- Zhang Zhizhen leads China one step from Davis Cup World Group II finals
- Zhang, Mladenovic gallant in women's doubles defeat against top seeds at Australian Open
- In pics: ATP Qatar Open tennis tournament
- Highlights of WTA Qatar Open tennis tournament
- Interview: China's rising tennis star Buyunchaokete aiming for world top 50
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.