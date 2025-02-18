Interview: China's rising tennis star Buyunchaokete aiming for world top 50

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Fresh off his campaign at the Delray Beach Open in the United States, 23-year-old Chinese tennis sensation Buyunchaokete, affectionately known as "Xiao Bu," immediately shifted his focus to the clay courts of the Rio Open.

His packed schedule reflects a clear ambition: "My goal this year is to break into the world's top 50," he told Xinhua.

Buyunchaokete, currently ranked world No. 69, made history at the 2024 China Open as the first Chinese Tennis Association (CTA) player to reach the men's singles semifinals.

"Breaking into the top 50 remains my priority, and I'm structuring my tournaments around this objective," he said.

Despite a grueling transcontinental flight from the U.S. to Brazil, Buyunchaokete displayed sharp form during practice.

"The jet lag isn't an issue. I feel physically ready and comfortable adapting to clay," said Xiao Bu, who faces a stern test in his Rio opener against world No. 2 Alexander Zverev. This marks their first career meeting.

Buyunchaokete's resilience against elite opponents was evident at last year's China Open, where he stunned Paris Olympic bronze medalist Lorenzo Musetti of Italy and fourth-seeded Andrey Rublev from Russia. Though falling to eventual champion and world No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy in the semifinals, Buyunchaokete pushed the second set to a tiebreak, showcasing his tenacity under pressure.

"Facing top players is why I'm here. It's part of the ATP Tour journey," Xiao Bu added. "Last week, I competed against world No. 4 Taylor Fritz in Delray Beach and now it's Zverev in Rio. These challenges excite me, and I'll bring my best."

Reflecting on China's recent breakthroughs in tennis, Buyunchaokete expressed confidence in the China's growing stature.

"Our athletes have proven we belong to the global stage. I hope my journey inspires more young players to embrace tennis. Continuous breakthroughs will nurture future talents with even greater confidence," Buyunchaokete said.

