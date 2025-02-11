Highlights of WTA Qatar Open tennis tournament
Wang Xinyu (front)/Zheng Saisai compete during the women's doubles round of 32 match between Elise Mertens (Belgium) /Ellen Perez (Australia) and Wang Xinyu/Zheng Saisai of China at the WTA Qatar Open tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Feb. 10, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Kristina Mladenovic (L)/Zhang Shuai compete during the women's doubles round of 32 match between Kristina Mladenovic (France)/zhang Shuai (China) and Alexandra Panova/Fanny Stollar of Hungary at the WTA Qatar Open tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Feb. 10, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Wang Xinyu/Zheng Saisai (R) compete during the women's doubles round of 32 match between Elise Mertens (Belgium) /Ellen Perez (Australia) and Wang Xinyu/Zheng Saisai of China at the WTA Qatar Open tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Feb. 10, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Kristina Mladenovic/Zhang Shuai (L) compete during the women's doubles round of 32 match between Kristina Mladenovic (France)/zhang Shuai (China) and Alexandra Panova/Fanny Stollar of Hungary at the WTA Qatar Open tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Feb. 10, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Kristina Mladenovic (R)/Zhang Shuai of China react during the women's doubles round of 32 match between Kristina Mladenovic (France)/zhang Shuai (China) and Alexandra Panova/Fanny Stollar of Hungary at the WTA Qatar Open tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Feb. 10, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Alexandra Panova (R)/Fanny Stollar react during the women's doubles round of 32 match between Kristina Mladenovic (France)/zhang Shuai (China) and Alexandra Panova/Fanny Stollar of Hungary at the WTA Qatar Open tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Feb. 10, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Elise Mertens (bottom)/Ellen Perez compete during the women's doubles round of 32 match between Elise Mertens (Belgium) /Ellen Perez (Australia) and Wang Xinyu/Zheng Saisai of China at the WTA Qatar Open tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Feb. 10, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Wang Xinyu/Zheng Saisai (L) compete during the women's doubles round of 32 match between Elise Mertens (Belgium) /Ellen Perez (Australia) and Wang Xinyu/Zheng Saisai of China at the WTA Qatar Open tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Feb. 10, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Kristina Mladenovic (L)/Zhang Shuai react during the women's doubles round of 32 match between Kristina Mladenovic (France)/zhang Shuai (China) and Alexandra Panova/Fanny Stollar of Hungary at the WTA Qatar Open tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Feb. 10, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
