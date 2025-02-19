In pics: ATP Qatar Open tennis tournament
Matteo Berrettini of Italy serves during the men's singles round 32 match between Matteo Berrettini of Italy and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the ATP Qatar Open tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Feb. 18, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves during the men's singles round 32 match between Matteo Berrettini of Italy and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the ATP Qatar Open tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Feb. 18, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Karen Khachanov hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match between Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Karen Khachanov of Russia at the ATP Qatar Open tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Feb. 18, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Matteo Berrettini of Italy hits a return during the men's singles round 32 match between Matteo Berrettini of Italy and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the ATP Qatar Open tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Feb. 18, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Daniil Medvedev serves during the men's singles round of 32 match between Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Karen Khachanov of Russia at the ATP Qatar Open tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Feb. 18, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return during the men's singles round 32 match between Matteo Berrettini of Italy and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the ATP Qatar Open tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Feb. 18, 2025. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
