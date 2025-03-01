China's Liaoning appoints acting governor

Xinhua) 15:12, March 01, 2025

SHENYANG, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Wang Xinwei was appointed deputy governor and acting governor of northeast China's Liaoning Province on Saturday.

This decision was made at the 14th session of the Standing Committee of the 14th Liaoning Provincial People's Congress.

The session also accepted the resignation of Li Lecheng from the post of governor of the province.

