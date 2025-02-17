From seaside to swimwear superpower: Hidden industry giant in northeast China

Xinhua) 10:45, February 17, 2025

SHENYANG, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- In northeast China, a tiny coastal city has quietly emerged as a global giant in the swimwear industry. Xingcheng, with a population of less than 500,000 in Liaoning Province, produces an astonishing 170 million pieces of swimwear every year. One of every four swimwear items sold worldwide is made in Xingcheng.

This unassuming city has transformed itself from a modest seaside town into a major player in the global fashion market, capturing a quarter of the international swimwear market share.

In the 1980s, Xingcheng saw a surge in tourists flocking to its beautiful beaches. The colorful swimwear these visitors wore caught the eye of local residents, who were inspired to make their own versions at home. What began as a small family business quickly grew into a booming industry.

Today, the swimwear industry in Xingcheng generates an annual output value of 15 billion yuan (about 2.09 billion U.S. dollars). Even during this year's Spring Festival holiday, when most businesses were closed, the lights in Yinghua Swimwear Clothing Co., Ltd. were still on.

Live streamers were busy introducing the latest swimwear designs to eager online customers. The company's products reach customers worldwide through major e-commerce platforms like Taobao and Douyin.

So far, Xingcheng's swimwear industry has acquired seven overseas research and development companies and established 17 of its planned 33 overseas warehouses in key markets like the United States, Germany and Australia. Its products are exported to over 140 countries and regions, including Russia, the United States, Europe and Southeast Asia.

"Currently, over 90 percent of our business comes from exports. In addition to traditional foreign trade channels, the booming cross-border e-commerce in recent years has brought us new business opportunities," said Tian Shu, general manager of Xingcheng Haocheng Clothes Making Co., Ltd., a local swimwear producer.

Xingcheng's success in the swimwear industry results from its historical heritage and strategic development. The city has a long history of textile production, and its location along the Bohai Sea provides easy access to international markets. The local government has played a crucial role in supporting the industry's growth.

In the early days, the swimwear industry in Xingcheng faced several challenges, including a lack of sales channels, limited brand recognition, and an incomplete supply chain. To address these issues, the government took proactive measures. They organized trade fairs, helped companies expand their markets, and encouraged the development of local brands. Today, Xingcheng has a complete swimwear supply chain, from fabric production to logistics.

At Zhuoyimei Apparel's production workshop, automatic cutting machines have replaced manual labor. "The digital and intelligent transformation has increased production capacity, and local companies like us now dare to take on large orders," said Liu Zhuo, the company's general manager.

Currently, the swimwear industry in Xingcheng is showing a clear trend toward intelligent transformation. Advanced equipment such as automatic fabric spreaders, automatic cutting machines, and automatic printing machines are widely used.

Thanks to cooperation between industry associations and an Artificial Intelligence (AI) company in east China's Zhejiang Province, local companies can use AI algorithms to quickly select the most popular options from thousands of colors and patterns. This significantly shortens the swimwear design cycle and improves work efficiency. AI is also set to propel the swimwear industry in Xingcheng towards a more intelligent and personalized direction.

In April 2024, following a popular Chinese TV drama based on the entrepreneurial stories of Xingcheng's swimwear industry, the city's swimwear industry gained further recognition. Many customers have come to place orders and discuss business, and many tourists from other places are drawn to visit the Xingcheng Swimwear Expo.

Although Xingcheng is known for its swimwear production, the city has yet to host a large-scale swimming competition. "Our next step could be to organize more contests and exhibitions to achieve a deep integration of sports, culture and tourism," said Zhang Dongyuan, president of the Xingcheng Swimwear Industry Association.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)