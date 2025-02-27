Aquaponics system in E China's Shandong produces better farm products, increases economic benefits

Photo shows the celery in a smart greenhouse with an aquaponics system in Chengwu county, Heze city of east China's Shandong Province.

No water changes for fish, no fertilizer for vegetables, no soil involved in farm work… In Chengwu county, Heze city of east China's Shandong Province, there are a few special greenhouses. Inside, the "fish and vegetable symbiosis" model is not only environmentally friendly and smart but also brings significant economic benefits.

The smart greenhouse of Shandong Hao'agong Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. offers a scene of vitality, with thriving green celery and fish swimming freely in the pond. Technician Huang Fuxian said, "thanks to new insulation materials, the greenhouse stays warm in winter and cool in summer, maintaining a water temperature of about 27 degrees for year-round farming operations."

Huang Fuxian shows the vegetable growing area in a smart greenhouse with an aquaponics system in Chengwu county, Heze city of east China's Shandong Province.

"The fish pond and vegetable racks are connected by a network of pipes, allowing the circulating water to support both fish and vegetables," explained Huang. With the water circulation system and facilities like a smart water-fertilizer integration system, the company established an eco-friendly farming system that's sustainable, recyclable, and emission-free.

"After the water from the fish pond enters the filtration zone, large residues like leftover feed and waste are partially filtered out first. The water is then pumped into a tank, where ammonia nitrogen and nitrites are converted into nitrates that plants can absorb. Finally, the water flows into the vegetable growing area and returns to the fish pond, completing a closed-loop cycle," Huang said.

Photo shows fish in the pond in a smart greenhouse with an aquaponics system in Chengwu county, Heze city of east China's Shandong Province.

Fish waste is decomposed by microorganisms, becoming nutritional substances for vegetables. The vegetables filter and purify the water through their roots, providing a cleaner living environment for the fish. This sustainable farming method results in delicious fish and healthy, green vegetables, which are highly popular among consumers. It not only increases the added value of agricultural products but also boosts farmers' income.

"Our base produces about two tonnes of farm products daily, which are well-received by consumers. They find that celery produced under this mode is crisper and tastes better compared to traditionally grown celery," said Huang.

