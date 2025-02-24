Home>>
China's "No. 1 central document" outlines key tasks to deepen rural reforms, advance rural revitalization
(People's Daily Online) 15:29, February 24, 2025
AI-assisted poster
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Citrus hub supplies premium orah mandarins to domestic, global markets
- Moonfaring grass seeds to sprout on Earth
- Chinese expertise highlighted at agricultural show in Cote d'Ivoire
- Chinese scientists identify key genes to fight against crop parasites
- Chinese scientists create rice strain that boosts heart health
- Researcher strives to cultivate saline-alkali tolerant rice in S China's Hainan
- Chinese researchers identify mechanism regulating vitamin E, glucosinolate contents in rapeseed
- Preparations for 2025 spring plowing in full swing in China, with fertilizer producers running at full capacity
- Efforts to be put in increasing per unit yields of grain and oil crops in 2025: agricultural ministry
- Technology enables lemon industry to cut larger market slice
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.