Citrus hub supplies premium orah mandarins to domestic, global markets

Xinhua) 11:04, February 24, 2025

NANNING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Miles of lush green groves, Karst hills and new bungalows line a busy highway on the northern border of Nanning, the capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The orah mandarins that grow there are the crown jewels of local fruit varieties.

What was once a largely uninhabited area is now the center point of an agricultural boom that is bolstering Guangxi's reputation as the country's fruit basket.

The rapid expansion began in 2012, and Guangxi's orah mandarin plantation area has since skyrocketed from 800 mu (53 hectares) to over 460,000 mu in 2024.

"With abundant sun and heat, and with virtually no frost, the entire region -- Wuming in particular -- offers near-perfect conditions to grow orah mandarins," said Fang Renying, a local orchard owner who earns nearly 1 million yuan (139,477.80 U.S. dollars) annually.

Yielding about 1.5 million tonnes of orah mandarins last year, Nanning's Wuming district stands tall as the country's top production center for the crop, harvesting over one fifth of the total national output.

"The locally nurtured cultivar is less seedy and more flavorful than others," said Wang Congcheng, a farmer in Wuming's Ningwu Township. "We saw a boom in fruit sales in the run-up to the Chinese New Year holiday, when people tend to stock up on goods, and our premium product is among the top choices for many -- especially those in the northern parts of the country."

The popularity of orah mandarins has soared and expanded well beyond Chinese shores in recent years, largely thanks to their general ease of storage, their juicy and sweet-yet-tart characteristics, and the fact that they are less seedy than other citrus varieties.

"We cut our teeth in the Canadian market five years ago and debuted at a Costco store in Toronto in 2023," said Ji Sufeng, a fruit exporter based in Guangxi.

Even though the price of air shipping is considerably higher than other modes of transport, Ji, who expects to see his company's fruit sales double this year, understands that the swift delivery of this perishable is essential to the company's success, and it also helps firm up the fruit's standing among the top-quality produce on the market.

With a total export volume reaching 200,000 tonnes in 2024, Wuming's orah mandarins have made their mark in over 20 countries around the world, with Canada, Russia, the Middle East and Southeast Asia being the main international destination regions for local exporters.

Wuming has ramped up efforts to expand the global footprint of its flagship produce with preferential policies, such as those that streamline approval processes and allow the affordable leasing of public land, aiming to attract businesses to build a high-value-added orah mandarin industrial cluster, according to Huang Xinmin, an agriculture official in Wuming.

By the end of 2024, a largely automated fruit processing system had been put into place, introducing new offerings such as orah mandarin juice and herbal products. Companies specializing in fruit-based products have emerged as some of the most up-and-coming players in the region.

"We have pioneered a flavorful composite juice drink by blending a heavy dose of orah mandarin sweetness with the aroma and sourness of another type of citrus fruit," said Liang Jianping, who manages a fruit processing company in Guangxi.

Since mass production was launched last October, this new fruit beverage has hit supermarket shelves in over 10 provincial-level regions across the country. The company is also in talks with potential clients in the ASEAN market, and plans to export its prized product to Vietnam and Cambodia later this year, according to Liang.

The company has employed about 150 locals and is projected to process 8,000 tonnes of fresh orah mandarins in 2025.

This year, the mandarin variety has become a notable addition to China's expansive, highly lucrative tea and coffee market, with KFC's KCOFFEE -- one of the fastest-growing cafe chains in China -- rolling out its hot orah mandarin Americano, a seasonal specialty drink available in limited quantities nationwide. The chain's new offering has quickly captured the attention of younger consumers, according to a company spokesperson.

"Getting added to the menu of a chain cafe is such great publicity for those of us who make a living growing the crop," said Wang, the Ningwu farmer. "I think I've been doing my part to make this fruit a staple for more and more people around the world."

