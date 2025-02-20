Chinese expertise highlighted at agricultural show in Cote d'Ivoire

February 20, 2025

ABIDJAN, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- China was in the spotlight on Tuesday at the launch of the 2025 edition of the International Exhibition of Agriculture and Animal Resources of Abidjan (SARA), focused on agri-food processing systems to achieve food sovereignty and agricultural industrialization in Africa.

"We are honored to host the People's Republic of China, whose agricultural expertise serves as a model to follow," said Ivorian Prime Minister Robert Beugre Mambe during the launching ceremony.

According to him, China was designated as the guest of honor for this SARA edition due to its leadership in global agricultural production and the excellence of its cooperative relations with Cote d'Ivoire.

"China, one of the world's largest agricultural producers, will share its experience and business opportunities with us," noted Ivorian Agriculture Minister Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani.

The 7th SARA will officially take place from May 23 to June 1 at the Abidjan Exhibition Park, featuring around 800 exhibitors under the theme "What agri-food processing system for food sovereignty in Africa?"

SARA aims to enhance the value of agricultural professions and promote investments, noted Minister Adjoumani, emphasizing that the 2025 edition should boost investor confidence and "position Cote d'Ivoire as a regional agricultural power."

This edition will particularly highlight the potential of agri-food processing to achieve food sovereignty, strengthen sub-regional and international partnerships for processing systems better adapted to African agriculture, and present new opportunities from the National Agricultural Investment Program.

Held biennially, the 6th edition in 2023 hosted nearly 30 countries, with over 400,000 visitors, 862 exhibitors, 596 stands, and approximately 400 billion CFA francs (666 million USD) in contracts signed, according to official data.

