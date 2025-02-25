China expands subsidy program for replacing old agricultural machinery

Xinhua, February 25, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- China will expand the scope of subsidies for replacing old and worn-out agricultural machinery and raise subsidy levels in 2025, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said Tuesday.

The existing nine types of agricultural machinery will be joined by six new categories in the subsidy program, namely, rice seedling-throwing machines, farmland monitoring terminals, plant protection drones, grain dryers (drying machines), color sorters and flour mills, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

China will continue to increase the subsidy standards for certain agricultural machinery this year. For example, the maximum subsidy for replacing a cotton picker will be raised from 60,000 yuan (about 8,365 U.S. dollars) to 80,000 yuan per unit, according to the statement jointly issued by the ministry and three other central government authorities.

The statement also emphasized that provinces must effectively utilize ultra-long special treasury bonds allocated to support the scrapping and updating of agricultural machinery, and be vigilant of fraudulent activities related to subsidy claims.

