Frequent sightings of Assamese macaques in nature reserve in S China's Guangxi signals thriving biodiversity
Assamese macaques climb a cliff in the Encheng National Nature Reserve in Daxin county, Chongzuo city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
The Assamese macaque, a second-class state protected animal, has been frequently spotted searching for food in the Encheng National Nature Reserve in Daxin county, Chongzuo city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
The Assamese macaque is mainly found in Southeast Asia, China's Yunnan Province and Guangxi. The population of the animal in China is currently estimated at about 8,000 to 10,000.
An Assamese macaque searches for food in the Encheng National Nature Reserve in Daxin county, Chongzuo city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
The appearance of the Assamese macaque in Daxin county has enriched local biodiversity, showing the county's significant progress in ecological conservation.
An Assamese macaque searches for food in the Encheng National Nature Reserve in Daxin county, Chongzuo city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
A staff member at the nature reserve expressed that Assamese macaques have been frequently sighted in recent years, with clear footage capturing their presence.
Assamese macaques rest on a stone in the Encheng National Nature Reserve in Daxin county, Chongzuo city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
Daxin county has always placed great importance on ecological protection. Through a series of conservation measures and strengthened forestry management, it has significantly improved the environment, creating a lush and thriving habitat for rare wildlife.
(Photos by Chen Yan, Liang Guihua, Lan Huangui, Zhao Jiaxin)
