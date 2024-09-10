China mulls national park law to better protect biodiversity

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers are reviewing a draft law on national parks to protect key parts of the country's natural ecosystems, including unique landscapes, essential natural heritage and areas rich in biodiversity.

The draft was submitted to the National People's Congress Standing Committee, China's top legislature, for the first reading on Tuesday. This is the first time the country is considering a national law specifically for national parks.

China officially established the first batch of five national parks in 2021, including the Sanjiangyuan National Park and the Giant Panda National Park, to strengthen biodiversity protection. The five parks cover around 230,000 square km, about the land area of Britain.

China is also in the process of developing the largest national park system in the world, aiming to protect over 80 percent of the wildlife species and their habitats designated for conservation by the country, along with critical areas for international migratory birds, whale and dolphin migrations, and cross-border animal movements.

Unlike traditional parks that primarily focus on tourism and leisure, the national parks prioritize ecological preservation, with strict protection measures implemented.

The draft law proposes dividing the parks into core protection zones and general control zones. Human activities in the core protection areas will be prohibited except for those explicitly permitted.

The legislation also seeks to balance ecological preservation with the well-being of local communities. According to the draft law, residents living within national parks will be allowed to continue production and daily activities, provided the activities do not exceed current scales or intensities.

Strict protection measures, however, do not mean turning national parks into no man's land. In the general control areas, the draft allows for carefully managed activities for educational, recreational, and ecological purposes.

Several national parks in China have already opened designated zones to visitors. For example, Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park has developed 10 ecological recreation or science-themed routes, while the Sichuan section of the Giant Panda National Park features three specially designed tour routes and 11 recreational areas open to the public.

