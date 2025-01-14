China's national mangrove germplasm resource bank starts construction

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 26, 2018 shows a mangrove conservation area in the Beihai Golden Bay in Beihai City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wei Hai)

NANNING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- The construction of China's first national mangrove germplasm resource bank has officially begun in the city of Beihai, in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The project, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, will include three key areas: the in-situ preservation area of germplasm resources; the breeding pilot area; and the scientific experiment area.

The project is of great significance to the conservation, screening, cultivation and promotion of mangrove genetic resources and biodiversity.

In recent years, Beihai has been focusing on restoring and protecting its mangrove forests, continuously increasing the size of its mangrove ecosystems. The city's mangrove forests now cover 4,636 hectares, improving the integrity and stability of these critical coastal ecosystems.

