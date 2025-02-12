New fish species discovered in east China

NANCHANG, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have discovered a new fish species in east China's Jiangxi Province, according to the local Institute of Aquatic Sciences.

The fish, named Niwaella tigrina, was found in the Xiu Shui River, a tributary of Poyang Lake. The study, published in Zootaxa, classifies the species as part of the spiny loach genus Niwaella.

According to the research, Niwaella tigrina is distinguishable from other congeneric species by its unique body coloration, featuring 20 to 25 transverse black bars on its back and upper flanks.

Zhang Haixin, an expert from the institute, noted that DNA analysis revealed a genetic distance of 4.2 percent between Niwaella tigrina and its closest known relative. This level of differentiation is higher than that observed among most other species in the same group.

Zhang explained that the fish thrives in clear, fast-flowing mountain streams with sandy and gravelly substrates, suggesting it requires specific environmental conditions. The discovery is significant for enhancing the understanding of aquatic biodiversity in Jiangxi Province.

