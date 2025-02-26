China intensifies law enforcement in cyberspace

Xinhua) 08:30, February 26, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- China has significantly strengthened efforts to clean up its cyberspace environment, with the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) on Tuesday announcing that over 10,000 illegal websites were shut down in 2024.

Last year, cyberspace authorities across the country prioritized combating violations in cyberspace, including infringement on minors, online violence and the spread of disinformation. As part of this initiative, they summoned representatives from 11,159 websites and online platforms to talks, and issued warnings or fines to 4,046 that were found to have made relevant violations.

They also focused on improving the online business environment, and handed penalties to websites, online platforms and online accounts that disseminate illegal information or disrupt online communication.

Additionally, the cyberspace authorities strengthened law enforcement in critical areas such as cybersecurity, data security and personal information protection, and rectified violations closely related to people's daily lives, including QR code-enabled consumption and facial recognition.

