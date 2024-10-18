Chinese diplomat slams confrontational approach on cybersecurity, calls for advancing digital governance reform

Xinhua) 13:51, October 18, 2024

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese diplomat has criticized groundless accusations and discrimination against China regarding cybersecurity and confirmed Chinese commitment to upholding common rules.

Wang Lei, coordinator for Cyber Affairs of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, delivered a keynote speech at the event "Advancing Rules, Norms, and Standards in Cyberspace: The Way Forward" of the Singapore International Cyber Week on Thursday.

Excluding China from the "Counter Ransomware Initiative" and the attempt to copy unreasonable suppression of Chinese digital infrastructure by hyping up "undersea cables security" will only divide supply chains, he said.

The carefully-organized small groups may ultimately lead to deeper global division, Wang added.

Stressing that China will achieve modernization through peaceful development, Wang noted that China firmly supports an equal and orderly multipolar world and universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

China will also actively participate in the reform and construction of global cyber and digital governance system, he said.

Wang criticized individual country for violating UN-approved cyberspace rules and claiming that other countries' critical infrastructures are legitimate targets.

Such moves put global critical infrastructure at great risk, especially when the country owns the strongest cyber military capabilities, Wang said.

"For China, the risk of U.S. cyberattack against critical infrastructure has proved to be a real threat. Countries should recognize and accept the vulnerability and jointly formulate and abide by the same set of rules," he stressed.

"China will firmly uphold and consolidate common international rules. A country can not base its security on the insecurity of others," the diplomat told the audience.

"China is willing to engage in dialogue with all, including the U.S., on the basis of equality and mutual respect, to build consensus on common rules and security boundaries," Wang stressed.

The recent pager explosion in Lebanon has raised serious concerns about digital supply chain security, the diplomat noted.

Individual country forced other states to exclude China's products and services in the 5G supply chain for so-called "security issues." But over the years, it provides no credible evidence, he said.

"As a responsible major country, an economy with advanced digital industry, and a vendor with good records, China is ready to provide a more open, safe, and secure alternative for cyber and digital supply chains for all," Wang said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)