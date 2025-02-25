China, Ethiopia witness deepening cooperation across multiple sectors: officials

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- China and Ethiopia have witnessed successful bilateral relations over the past decades, characterized by deepening cooperation in various fields, Chinese and Ethiopian officials said on Monday.

The officials made the remarks during the Ethiopia-China Economic and Trade Forum held in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, ahead of the third China International Supply Chain Expo slated for July 16-20.

Negus Kebede, director-general of Middle Eastern, Asian and Pacific affairs at the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, noted that over the decades, Ethiopia and China have deepened their cooperation across multiple sectors, making Ethiopia one of the pioneering African countries to embrace the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

"Ethiopia is undergoing an economic transformation, opening vast investment opportunities across multiple sectors. Our all-weather strategic partnership with China has been instrumental in unlocking significant economic potential, and we are eager to deepen our collaboration in key economic sectors," Kebede said.

"Through the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation platform, Africa and China continue to reinforce their commitment to building a community with a shared future for mankind, a vision that is being realized through practical cooperation and action-oriented initiatives," he added.

Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia Chen Hai said Ethiopia's membership to the BRICS mechanism has injected new impetus into the country's economic development and opened new avenues for China-Ethiopia cooperation.

"In recent years, the economic and trade cooperation between China and Ethiopia has been further expanded and deepened under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. Our two countries are highly complementary in cooperation in industry, agriculture, mining, infrastructure and other fields," Chen emphasized.

Noting that Ethiopia has played an active role in promoting the BRI, Vice Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Chen Jian'an said China is willing to continue strengthening its policy docking with Ethiopia and strengthening substantial cooperation in such areas as infrastructure construction, industrial park development, and agricultural modernization.

"China will carry out more promotional activities to help Ethiopian high-quality products further enter the Chinese market. At the same time, China will encourage its companies to export high-value-added products such as new energy technologies and manufacturing equipment to Ethiopia to help the country's economic transformation and industrial development," Chen said.

