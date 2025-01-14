Feature: China, Ethiopia consolidate relations amid Chinese New Year celebration

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Alem Sileshi was among the thousands attending a grand event Sunday, marking the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Ethiopia and the celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

The grand event, held at Friendship Park -- constructed by a Chinese contractor -- featured a wide array of activities, including a charity bazaar, Chinese cultural performances, traditional Chinese cuisine, and free medical services.

The Spring Festival will fall on Jan. 29 this year, ushering in the Year of the Snake, according to the Chinese lunar calendar.

Married to a Chinese man for 17 years in Bishoftu, a town about 45 km east of Addis Ababa, Sileshi has embraced both Chinese and Ethiopian traditions. She spoke warmly of her life, which includes preparing and enjoying traditional Chinese dishes.

"My sister and many women in our neighborhood have also married Chinese nationals," she said, highlighting how such relationships exemplify the growing people-to-people and cross-cultural ties between the two nations.

"There are varieties of traditional Chinese dishes at this event such as stinky tofu, fried rice, and dumplings. We tasted and found them all very delicious," said Sileshi, who drew similarities between Chinese and Ethiopian foods.

Her three children, bearing both Chinese and Ethiopian names, embody a cultural bridge between the two nations. They speak Chinese, English, and local languages fluently and enjoy traditional dishes from both countries, Sileshi said.

"My husband enjoys eating Doro Wat, a spicy Ethiopian chicken stew, while my children and I like eating Chinese foods including dumplings and fried noodles," said the Ethiopian mother, noting that her family celebrates both Chinese and Ethiopian holidays, dressing in the respective traditional attire of each culture.

Munir Mohammed, another visitor to the charity bazaar, praised the event for its noble cause -- supporting Ethiopian children with intellectual disabilities.

"I have bought some commodities at their discount prices. I have enjoyed the bazaar which promotes China-Ethiopia friendship and their cultural exchanges," Mohammed said.

The charity bazaar saw participation from 61 Chinese and local companies, with proceeds going to the Deborah Foundation, a non-profit organization supporting people with intellectual disabilities in Ethiopia, according to the event's organizers.

According to the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the relationship between China and Ethiopia has evolved since the landmark visit of Emperor Haile Selassie to Beijing in 1971. Over the past five decades, their ties have been strengthened through the principles of equality, non-interference, and mutual benefit.

Speaking at the event, Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia Chen Hai said the Spring Festival, which recently was inscribed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List, is an important platform for sharing Chinese culture with the world.

"We have prepared a wide array of cultural experiences and foods with Chinese flavor so as to enable everyone to feel the rich charm of Chinese culture," Chen said at the event, which was organized by the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia and the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Ethiopia.

The ambassador stressed the need to take the 55th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between China and Ethiopia as a new starting point to implement the outcome of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit held in Beijing last year and work together toward modernization.

Recalling that China and Ethiopia had elevated their bilateral ties to an all-weather strategic partnership, Ethiopia's State Minister of Foreign Affairs Mesganu Arga highlighted the deep-rooted friendship between China and Ethiopia, which he described as grounded in shared values and historical parallels.

"Beyond economy, our partnership thrives on deep cultural ties. Through artistic collaborations, joint initiatives, and people-to-people exchanges, we have cultivated mutual understanding and solidarity, enriching the lives of our citizens and strengthening our shared bond," Arga noted.

He said Chinese investment has fostered industrialization and technological advancement in Ethiopia, citing the Eastern Industrial Zone and the Adama Wind Farm in the country's Oromia region as "shining" examples.

Arga also highlighted the thousands of Ethiopian students and professionals who have benefited from Chinese scholarships and training programs, emphasizing the importance of fostering lifelong connections between the people of China and Ethiopia to enrich human capital in both nations.

The state minister invited Chinese investors to explore key sectors in Ethiopia, including agriculture, manufacturing, mining, tourism, and the digital economy, to help achieve the country's vision of sustainable development and economic modernization.

