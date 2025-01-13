China, Ethiopia celebrate 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Chinese New Year

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- China and Ethiopia celebrated the 55th anniversary of their diplomatic relations on Sunday in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

The grand event, hosted by the Chinese Embassy and the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Ethiopia, coincided with the celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival. The event featured a variety of activities, including a charity bazaar, Chinese cultural performances, traditional Chinese foods, and free medical services.

The Spring Festival will fall on Jan. 29 this year, kicking off the Year of the Snake, according to the Chinese lunar calendar.

Speaking at the event, which drew a large crowd of Chinese expatriates and local visitors, Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia Chen Hai reflected on the 55 years of bilateral cooperation between China and Ethiopia.

"Looking ahead, we will take the 55th anniversary as a new starting point, implement the outcome of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Beijing Summit and the consensus reached by our national leaders, and work together with our Ethiopian friends to move towards modernization," Chen said.

He said Chinese Spring Festival is an important platform for sharing Chinese culture with the world and noted the festival was recently inscribed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

Recalling that China and Ethiopia had elevated their bilateral ties to an all-weather strategic partnership in October last year, Ethiopia's State Minister of Foreign Affairs Mesganu Arga said highlighted the deep-rooted friendship between China and Ethiopia, which he described as grounded in shared values and historical parallels.

"This enduring bond has enabled us to work together effectively, not only in bilateral engagements but also in addressing pressing global challenges. Our partnership stands as a testament to what can be achieved when nations share a vision of mutual respect and collective progress," Arga said.

The state minister also pointed out that China remains Ethiopia's largest trading partner and a leading source of foreign direct investment. "Transformational projects like the Addis Ababa-Djibouti Railway, the Riverside Green Development Project, and other road and infrastructure developments have improved Ethiopia's infrastructure, enhancing regional connectivity and unlocking new trade opportunities," he added.

The charity bazaar saw participation from 61 Chinese and local companies, with proceeds going to the Deborah Foundation, a non-profit organization supporting people with intellectual disabilities in Ethiopia. This demonstrated the strong sense of social responsibility among Chinese companies and communities in Ethiopia.

According to the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the relationship between China and Ethiopia has evolved since the landmark visit of Emperor Haile Selassie to Beijing in 1971. Over the past five decades, their ties have been strengthened through the principles of equality, non-interference, and mutual benefit.

