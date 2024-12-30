Chinese foundation hands over water cellars to rural Ethiopian communities

Xinhua) 10:14, December 30, 2024

Locals attend a ceremony marking the completion and official handover of 40 Chinese-aided water cellars in Dukem Town, about 33 km east of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Dec. 27, 2024 (Xinhua/Michael Tewelde)

ADDIS ABABA, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- The China Foundation for Rural Development (CFRD), a national social organization dedicated to poverty alleviation, handed over much-needed water cellar facilities to rural communities in central Ethiopia on Friday.

A special ceremony was held at Obaay Primary School on the outskirts of Dukem Town, about 33 km east of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital, to mark the completion and official handover of 40 water cellars. The initiative, carried out in collaboration with Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG), aims to address the long-standing challenge of limited access to clean water in rural areas.

Local government officials and community members expressed their gratitude for the new facilities, praising CFRD and its partners for their crucial support in providing clean water sources.

"While many investors and organizations engage with the community, this collaboration serves as a model for others, offering hope and a brighter future for residents, including young students," said Duguma Kena, administration head of Melka District.

CFRD Ethiopia Office Country Director Yin Qian said the latest handover of water cellars highlights the organization's commitment to improving the quality of life in rural communities in Ethiopia.

She said that since 2017, CFRD and XCMG have been working together on the water cellar project, benefiting more than 12,000 rural residents. The water cellars are designed with sustainability in mind, using renewable and environmentally friendly construction methods.

The project has so far delivered more than 200 water cellars, providing clean and safe water to vulnerable communities in Ethiopia's arid regions, according to Yin.

Li Jingchen, XCMG's representative in Ethiopia, said the company is committed to improving livelihoods in Ethiopia as part of its corporate social responsibility efforts.

This photo shows a Chinese-aided water cellar in Dukem Town, about 33 km east of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Dec. 27, 2024. The China Foundation for Rural Development (CFRD), a national social organization dedicated to poverty alleviation, handed over these much-needed water cellar facilities to rural communities in central Ethiopia on Friday.(Xinhua/Michael Tewelde)

