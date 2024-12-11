Chinese scholarship awarded to Ethiopian students to facilitate study, cooperation

Xinhua) 10:52, December 11, 2024

ADDIS ABABA, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Hundreds of Ethiopian university students have been awarded Chinese scholarships to help them pursue graduate and post-graduate studies across different academic fields in the East African country's prestigious Addis Ababa University (AAU).

Speaking at the award ceremony of the China-Ethiopia Friendship Scholarship at the AAU on Tuesday, Samuel Kifle, president of the university, said the AAU has cooperated with the Chinese government and various Chinese universities and institutes over the years, which has helped facilitate the study and research of the AAU students and faculty members.

"We are very much grateful to the Chinese government for all the efforts and the support that they have extended to our country, and particularly to Addis Ababa University, to make our journey of being an academic excellence much easier than we have thought," Kifle said, adding that this is the third time the university has received this scholarship, and the number of recipients is much larger than before.

Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia Chen Hai underscored the significance of education in empowering the human resources of both countries. He stressed that China and Ethiopia have undertaken close cooperation and exchanges in the education sector in recent years.

Noting that the AAU is a top university and enjoys a high reputation in Ethiopia and Africa, Chen said the university has cultivated a large number of political figures and celebrities and made outstanding contributions to the economic and social development of Ethiopia and Africa.

"We offer China-Ethiopia Friendship Scholarship to outstanding students to encourage them to study hard so that they can contribute more to the economic and social development of Ethiopia and the enduring and profound friendship between China and Ethiopia. They will write a new chapter of the China-Ethiopia all-weather strategic partnership," the ambassador said.

Yitagesu Belete, one of the scholarship recipients, said the scholarship will play an essential role in the academic progress of him and his fellow students. It will also foster cooperation between the two countries by enhancing academic exchanges and research initiatives.

"More broadly, the Ethio-China bilateral partnership is playing a pivotal role in strengthening the relationship among Ethiopia, China and Africa, promoting quality education, sustainable growth, and greater international cooperation," Belete added.

