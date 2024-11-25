24-year-old Ethiopian acquires vocational skills in China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 09:14, November 25, 2024

Kalkidan attends a training class at the Tianjin University of Technology and Education in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

At the just-concluded 2024 World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference held in Tianjin, Kalkidan, a 24-year-old Ethiopian, briefed visitors on an industrial robot training platform at the booth of Ethiopian Luban Workshop.

Kalkidan had been trained until this September at the Luban Workshop in Ethiopia since 2021. Established by the Tianjin University of Technology and Education (TUTE) and Ethiopian Federal Technical and Vocational Training Institute, the workshop specializes in industrial robotics, mechatronics, industrial control, and industrial sensor technology, providing valuable skills for Ethiopian students in various technological fields.

Currently, Kalkidan studies information and telecommunication engineering at the TUTE. "I'm deeply impressed by the vocational education model here, highlighting the close integration of vocational education and industrial needs," she said, adding that she will return to her homeland after graduation to help nurture more vocational and technical talents.

Kalkidan (R) talks with her schoolmate about a Chinese class at the Tianjin University of Technology and Education in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Kalkidan (R) talks with a teacher at the 2024 World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Kalkidan views a set of equipment at the Tianjin University of Technology and Education in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Kalkidan poses for a photo at the Tianjin University of Technology and Education in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Kalkidan walks in the campus of Tianjin University of Technology and Education in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Kalkidan poses for a photo in front of the sculpture of Lu Ban, the revered Chinese artisan, at the Tianjin University of Technology and Education in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Kalkidan talks with her schoolmates at a canteen of the Tianjin University of Technology and Education in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Kalkidan checks equipment displayed at the booth of Ethiopian Luban Workshop during the 2024 World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Kalkidan attends a class at the Tianjin University of Technology and Education in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Kalkidan (1st R) introduces an industrial robot training platform to a visitor at the booth of Ethiopian Luban Workshop during the 2024 World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Kalkidan (2nd R) attends a class at the Tianjin University of Technology and Education in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Kalkidan tries traditional Chinese embroidery at the 2024 World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Kalkidan (3rd L) visits the 2024 World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Kalkidan (L) walks downstairs with her schoolmate at the Tianjin University of Technology and Education in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

