Ethiopia draws valuable lessons from China's development, says official

ADDIS ABABA, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's successes in striving for modernization by crafting a unique development model serve as "a great lesson" for Ethiopia's own journey toward prosperity, a senior official from Ethiopia's ruling Prosperity Party (PP) has said.

Bikila Hurisa, head of public and international relations of the party, said that China reached its current level of development by pursuing a modernization path that suits its own characteristics and by tapping into its human capital, according to a statement issued late Tuesday.

China's experience and success in pursuing a homegrown modernization path "serve as a great lesson for Ethiopia's journey and aspiration for development," Hurisa said.

Noting that senior PP members have gained valuable lessons from recent experience-sharing engagements and platforms with Chinese counterparts, the official said such experiences will help Ethiopia's ruling party further motivate its more than 15 million members to advance the East African country's socio-economic development aspirations.

He said recent engagements with Chinese counterparts have, among other things, helped better understand China's development efforts firsthand, including the country's various development initiatives, ranging from urban planning to rural development projects.

Hurisa said that China's "impressive" approach to heritage conservation and tourism promotion also serves as a positive lesson for Ethiopia.

Noting that China and Ethiopia elevated their ties to an all-weather strategic partnership in October 2023, the Ethiopian official commended China's continued support for Ethiopia's national reforms and development efforts.

A high-level delegation comprising senior leaders from the PP visited China recently, during which, members of the PP and the Communist Party of China held discussions on party-to-party ties, experience sharing and training sessions, Hurisa said.

