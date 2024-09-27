Ethiopian minister lauds China's role in Ethiopia's development

September 27, 2024

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Ethiopian government has hailed China's positive contributions to the socio-economic development of the East African country.

During a meeting with Chinese counterparts here on Wednesday, Ethiopian Minister of Women and Social Affairs Ergogie Tesfaye highlighted the significant role played by the Chinese government and enterprises in various sectors across Ethiopia.

Noting that Ethiopia and China have, over the years, forged strong relations characterized by mutual respect and win-win cooperation, the minister reiterated Ethiopia's strong commitment to further deepening cooperation with China.

Tesfaye said the involvement of Chinese companies and investors in Ethiopia's education, health, manufacturing, and other development areas "serves as a symbol of the strong friendship and cooperation that the two countries have developed over the years."

Tesfaye further acknowledged the charitable and voluntary activities of Chinese companies and organizations. She emphasized that such voluntary and charitable activities, stemming from the two countries' enduring partnership, have resulted in multifaceted socio-economic benefits for Ethiopians.

Calling for further strengthening the two countries' cooperation in social protection and voluntary services, the minister said China's experience in social protection offers valuable lessons for Ethiopia.

Tesfaye also underscored the need to further bolster the people-to-people ties between Ethiopia and China through strategic partnerships in such fields as social protection, voluntary services, education, and capacity building.

Bilateral relations between the two countries have seen new heights in recent years.

In October 2023, China and Ethiopia announced the elevation of their ties to an all-weather strategic partnership during Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's visit to Beijing. Abiy also attended the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in early September.

