Over 100 Ethiopians complete China-supported talent development program

Xinhua) 11:10, October 22, 2024

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- More than 100 young Ethiopians on Monday successfully graduated from a China-supported training program aimed at empowering locals through a comprehensive and systematic talent development framework.

The one-month capacity-building program, dubbed "Seagull Talent Nurturing Project," is an initiative of the China First Highway Engineering Company (CFHEC), a subsidiary of China Communications Construction Company.

On Monday, a special ceremony was held to mark the program's completion in the presence of senior Ethiopian government officials, Chinese diplomats, representatives from the Ethiopian Federal Technical and Vocational Training Institute, and trainees, among others.

The program has seen a total of 102 Ethiopian youth polish their competency through the provision of professional and technical classes in building construction, surveying, building materials testing, and mechanical equipment maintenance.

Nardos Berihun, one of the graduates, said the program has equipped them with theoretical knowledge and practical skills that are crucial for managing construction efficiency as well as enhancing project productivity and innovation.

"We would like to thank the Chinese company and others for hosting this valuable training opportunity. The program not only enriched our knowledge but also provided us with important and much-needed practical skills," Berihun said.

He underscored the trainees' keen commitment and devotion to translate their newfound knowledge and skills towards the development of their country.

Noting the vital importance of the program in further advancing their day-to-day professional endeavor, Berihun also vowed to share the knowledge and skills with fellow Ethiopians.

Wei Qiangyu, general manager of CFHEC Ethiopia Branch, said the program has enabled participants to comprehensively improve their knowledge, skills, and business capabilities across various fields in line with the latest standards in the industry.

Serving as a talent incubator, the program further augmented participants' business skills and capabilities, eventually building a group of Ethiopian talents with international vision, professional skills, and cross-cultural communication capabilities, according to Wei.

Since 1998, CFHEC has been actively engaged in the East African country, training a substantial number of professionals and technical experts across various fields.

Wei said that over 4,000 of these professionals have progressed into mid-level management positions, eventually contributing to the socio-economic development of Ethiopia.

The project is jointly organized by the Ethiopian Federal Technical and Vocational Training Institute, the Luban Workshop in Ethiopia, and CFHEC.

Through training courses including corporate culture, production theory, practical construction skills, and Chinese language, the initiative equipped the young Ethiopian engineers with the latest technologies and constructional knowledge.

Since its establishment in April 2021, the Chinese-built Ethiopian Luban Workshop, hosted inside the premises of the Ethiopian Federal Technical and Vocational Training Institute, has successfully held 37 training programs, training over 1,000 local teachers and students, ultimately becoming a key achievement in China-Ethiopia vocational education cooperation.

The workshop, established by China's Tianjin University of Technology and Education under the guidance of the Chinese Ministry of Education, specializes in industrial robotics, mechatronics, industrial control, and industrial sensor technology, providing valuable skills for Ethiopian students in various technological fields.

Addressing the event, Zhang Jingang, chairman of the University Council of Tianjin University of Technology and Education, reiterated the Chinese university's strong commitment to augment the institutional capabilities of the Ethiopian Luban Workshop, thereby, further cementing its successes in the transfer of knowledge and skills in the fields of science and technology.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)