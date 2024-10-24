Ethiopian experts hail China's modernization path as crucial catalyst for global development

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Ethiopian experts have lauded China's path to modernization as a crucial catalyst for global development and progress, particularly in fostering a more balanced multipolar international system.

They made the remarks during a high-level experience-sharing dialogue held in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, Tuesday under the theme "New Opportunities for China-Ethiopia Cooperation in the Joint Pursuit of Modernization."

Melaku Mulualem, a senior international relations and diplomacy researcher at Ethiopia's Institute of Foreign Affairs, said that modernization, for China, is not just about economic development, but also about improving the livelihood of the people. The researcher said China was able to customize its modernization path with its own characteristics, in which holistic reforms and opening up are the foundation for the country's journey to modernization.

"China's modernization is homegrown and adapted to the realities of China. It is the modernization of peaceful development. China's modernization is inclusive and people-centered. It is the modernization of harmony between humanity and nature. Above all, the destination of China's modernization is the rejuvenation of the people of China. National rejuvenation is at the core of the Chinese Dream," Mulualem said.

Describing the Chinese path to modernization as "exemplary," particularly to the least developing nations of the world, Mulualem underscored the crucial need to promote and expand the inherent principles, skills, and knowledge of China's development.

"China's modernization is helping the modernization of other countries. The Belt and Road Initiative, Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilization Initiative are also proper channels to expand modernization of China to other countries and the world at large," the expert said.

Noting that China's path to modernization is injecting vigor and vitality into global development, he also called on countries, especially that of the developing world, to emulate China's approach in exploring and crafting their respective path to modernization by balancing their national conditions as well as development aspirations.

According to Tesfahun Gobezay, deputy head of public and international relations at Ethiopia's ruling Prosperity Party, China's success in pursuing its modernization serves as a practical lesson on the importance of crafting a modernization path that fits each country's national conditions.

"The Chinese government has taken many initiatives aimed at transforming the country. As China decided to transform its economy, it changed the fate of the country forever. China's development shows there is no 'one size fits all' mechanism when it comes to development," he said.

He noted that China's socioeconomic achievements are contributing to Ethiopia's development aspirations, as China remains the East African country's primary source of foreign direct investment and development contractors while also providing much-needed scholarship opportunities to Ethiopians.

Gobezay highlighted the significance of further deepening China-Ethiopia cooperation in experience sharing both at the leadership and people-to-people levels.

"The most important thing for Prosperity Party and Ethiopia at large is to learn from the strengths of China's leadership and try to implement in a context that fits Ethiopia's situations," he said.

Acknowledging the positive outcomes of Ethiopia-China relations over the years, he reaffirmed Ethiopia's strong commitment to strengthening the existing socioeconomic, diplomatic, and people-to-people ties with China.

