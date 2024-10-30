Senior Chinese legislator meets Ethiopian guests in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:23, October 30, 2024

Li Hongzhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with a delegation of the Prosperity Party of Ethiopia, led by Adem Farah, its deputy president and general secretary, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, met with a delegation of the Prosperity Party of Ethiopia, led by Adem Farah, its deputy president and general secretary, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Li, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that in recent years, leaders of the two countries have maintained close exchanges and guided the comprehensive and rapid development of bilateral relations.

Li added that China is ready to work with Ethiopia to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, firmly support each other, strengthen party-to-party exchanges, deepen practical cooperation, step up international coordination and push for sustained and in-depth development of bilateral relations.

Farah said that the Prosperity Party is willing to deepen cooperation with China in terms of party building, economy, trade, culture and other fields to promote the development of relations between the two parties and the two countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)